Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko signs a deed of transfer of crucial City Hall functions at State House, Nairobi on February 26/PSCU

County News

Sonko declines National Treasury’s request for transfer deed, assets roll

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has declined to furnish the National Treasury with Deed of Transfer of critical county functions to the newly created Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) including data on human resource, pending bills, list of assets and liabilities, vote book balances and pay bill numbers.

The refusal in a letter dated April 29 is the latest in escalating tensions between Sonko’s administration and the metropolitan authority led Maj Gen Abdalla Badi.

Nairobi County Secretary Justus Kathenge said he was under instructions from Sonko not to provide any information, with the Governor accusing the National Government of breaching the terms in the agreement inked in February.

“This is to inform you that am under firm and clear instructions from His Excellency the Governor not to provide any related information. This is due to consistent and persistent breach of the terms of the Deed of Transfer of Functions,” the letter released on Wednesday read.

The Governor also reiterated his plan to terminate the deed of transfer of functions to the national government, citing frustrations from unnamed officials at the Office of the President.

“Be informed that H.E the Governor has initiated the process of pulling out of the arrangement to revert the functions back to Nairobi City County,” the letter stated.

Sonko, who surrendered four key functions including health, transport, planning and utilities to the national government on February 26, has since retreated alleging that he signed the deed documents before reading them.

The Governor has since accused the said senior officials at Harambee House of instigating the vandalism on sanitization booths which he had erected in Kibera, Buruburu and Kencom within the Central Business District in measures to combat the coronavirus which has so far infected close to 400 people in the country out of which 126 have recovered and 15 died.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Maj Gen Abdalla Badi to head the authority, deputized by Enos Onyango Momanyi.

Sonko has had a frosty relationship with NMS, tensions escalating in recent weeks over the redeployment of 6,000 City Hall workers to the newly created agency.

He also rejected the Nairobi County Supplementary Appropriation Bill which soght to allocate more than Sh15 billion to NMS for county functions which were transferred to the national government.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017