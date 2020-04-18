Shock as driver ferrying fake mourners turns positive for COVID-19 in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18- In an attempt to sneak out of the capital Nairobi following the cessation of movement declared by the government to control the spread of COVID-19, a group of people fell for a trick.

The idea was to disguise themselves as mourners to travel to Siaya, complete with an empty coffin to ensure they are not turned back at police roadblock.

What they did not know however, is that their driver was positive for COVID-19, the very pandemic that prompted the government to impose travel restrictions.

“This is what I am telling Kenyans, until and unless, we become self-disciplined, this disease is going to finish us. Somebody has now exported the disease to Homa Bay,” said Mutahi Kagwe, the Health Cabinet Secretary.

He said the driver of the vehicle is among 16 more people who turned positive for the virus Saturday, raising the total in the country to 262. 13 have so far succumbed.

The entire group that was stopped at a roadblock was put under quarantine, until Saturday when results from the driver turned positive.

“The extraordinary times we are living in today demand extra-ordinary sacrifices, understanding and awareness from each and every one of us. Our common heritage as a people is under immense threat and our limits as a society is being tested to its core. I have said this before; that this is the time for all of us to fight from the same side. If we do not do that, this virus will get the better of us,” he warned.

He has put on the spot police officers receiving bribes to allow people to breach the cessation of movement imposed in Nairobi, Kwale, Mombasa and Kilifi.