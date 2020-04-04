Shame of people partying on quarantine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – It has now emerged that some of the people placed on quarantine have been sneaking out to go partying, in what authorities fear could spread coronavirus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said it was regrettable that people were hell-bent on disregarding the social distancing directive issued by the Ministry of Health that is aimed at keeping the virus at bay.

“This is against every protocol that the government has issued. In a bid to contain the virus we have directed our medical teams to extend the quarantine period for those already quarantined for another 14 days,” he said.

He apologized for the extension period emphasizing that it was for their own benefit considering the heightened contact withing the centers.

The government has in the meantime assured that sufficient personal protective equipment will be in circulation in due course for the country’s health workers who are in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus.

Kagwe said the manufacturing of the protective gear is well on course.

“The health workers are now secured going forward. The manufacturing process of the gears is well on course,” he said.