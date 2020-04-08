Senators Orengo, Mutula Jnr, 4 other lawmakers say COVID-19 negative

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8 – At least six Members of Parliament have now come put publicly to share results of their voluntary COVID-19 tests barely hours after reports indicated that 17 MPs have tested positive for the pandemic.

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo (Siaya), Senate Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni) and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina said tests they took last week on Friday had confirmed that they tested negative for the virus.

“I took a voluntary COVID-19 test on Friday last week. The result was directly conveyed to me in person by a doctor. Tested Negative. It is my civic duty to continue complying with guidelines. It’s not a matter of choice,” Orengo tweeted.

Kibra lawmaker Imran Okoth has equally come out and posted a copy of his test result sheet in which it shows that the virus was detected.

“Please ignore any list doing rounds out there. May the Almighty God continue guiding us in the right path,” he said on his twitter handle.

Following the confirmation of their status, Ole Kina and Kilonzo Junior encouraged everyone who can to stay at home and observe hygiene guidelines such as washing of hands, maintaining physical distance and wearing of protective mask at all time.

Makueni Senator urged Kenyans to support the government efforts noting that this is a war of survival.

“Last week, we were subjected to voluntary COVID 19 tests . The results were communicated directly and posted on email. I tested negative. Stay safe, wear a mask, wash your hands, sanitize, social distance and follow the MOH guidelines,” he stated.

Ledama said: “I have received my #COVID19 results and I am happy to report that the PCR INFECTION DISEASES SARS-COV-2 or #CoronaVirus were not detected. I encourage everyone who can to stay at home, maintain physical distance and wear a mask at all time. We shall triumph. I thank the good Lord!”

Senate Majority Deputy Whip Senator Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi assured Kenyans they are safe.

The Saboti lawmaker took to his Twitter account to state that he has not been tested for COVID-19 and the list circulating on social media on legislators said to have tested positive is fake.

“Forget about fake news on 17 mps with Corona.This is a leaked list of possible cabinet ministers in 2022.Attached herewith is my official COVID-19 results ,it is negative,” Amisi said poking fun at a list that had been cited in media articles.

Last week, over 50 legislators were asked to go for COVID-19 testing at Parliament. Out of these at least 17 are reported to have been confirmed positive after coming into contact with Rabai MP Kamoti Mwamkale and parliamentary staff who had traveled to the United Kingdom last month.

Parliamentary Service Commission Chairperson Justin Muturi said every legislator who was tested was given their results individually.