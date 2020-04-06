Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta /FILE/PSCU

Security Council orders cessation of inbound, outbound Nairobi travel from 7pm Monday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6 – The National Security Council has approved suspension of travel in and out of Nairobi for a period of 21 days beginning 7pm on Monday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said movement by rail, road or air will remain suspended as the county battles to contain coronavirus with 158 cases having been confirmed as at April 6.

Similar restrictions will be imposed on Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi which have been identified as high-risk counties accounting for 14 per cent of reported cases, beginning Wednesday, April 8.

Nairobi has the highest rate at 82 per cent.

