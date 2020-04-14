Rogue police officer filmed demanding bribe from motorcyclists dismissed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Coast Police Boss Rashid Yakub says an Administration Police officer who was captured in a video clip drawing a gun and demanding a bribe from motorcyclists has been dismissed from the service awaiting arraignment in court.



Yakub said the actions of the officer who is stationed in Magarini, Kilifi County were against the National Police Service Code of Conduct.



“The officer’s action and discipline is bad, we are not impressed as the leaders, I am warning police officers with such behavior to stop, in fact, we have fired him and we will arraign him to court today,” Yakub said.



He cautioned that the National Police Service will not hesitated to cut ties with rogue officers and urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and report cases where officers are abusing their position and authority.



“I would like to commend the member of public who took the video. Kenyans are keen on what the police are doing, we will not entertain such officers in the service,” the Coast police boss said.

The move came hours after Deputy President William Ruto announced he had raised the matter with Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai who ordered disciplinary action against the police officer.

“The issue of the police officer mishandling locals in Marafa was brought to my attention by Magarini MP Michael Kingi and I promptly informed security officers of the same and the IG has acted. The officer will appear in court. We should be civil & humane in handling the public,” the DP said through his twitter account.

DP Ruto and the IG assured Kenyans that there is no room for impunity even during this time when all government systems are geared towards dealing with COVID-19 pandemic.

Coast Police Boss Rashid Yakub/FILE – COURTESY

As of April 14, coronavirus had infected nearly 2 million people globally with 119,000 deaths.

Kenya had reported 208 cases with 40 recoveries and 9 deaths.



The Deputy President said citizens must keep vigil and report cases of abuses as they adhere to guidelines issued by the health ministry.