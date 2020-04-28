Restaurants must be inspected, issued with special permits to re-open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – The Ministry of Health now says restaurants keen to bounce back to business must follow COVID-19 protocols before they are allowed back.

They must also undergo thorough inspection to get special permits that will allow them to resume business under tight regulations.

Some of the measures include spacing seats and tables for social distancing, checking customers’ temperatures and having their staff tested for coronavirus.

Acting Director in the Directorate of Public Health Dr. Francis Kuria said this is to ensure customers are not exposed to the disease that had infected 374 people and killed 14 in Kenya by April 28.

“A detailed protocol on these guidelines will be posted on the Ministry of Health website. Restaurant management must read and understand these guidelines as the reopening is dedicated on full compliance,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

The restaurants are also required to install handwashing facilities with cold and hot running water, sanitizers as well as ensure a 1.5 metre distancing between the customers.

Any custormer who temperature is found to be above 37.5 degrees Celsius will be denied entry, with immediate report made to the Ministry of Health.

“The guidelines therefore, provide a structured way that the restaurants and eateries are going to reopen. The guidelines are there to reinforce the extra-hygiene measures that are being taken during this COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The restaurants can only operate between 5am and 4pm.

Bars will not be allowed to open, but restaurants licenced to operate may sell alcohol to customers as long as they follow laid down regulations.

Restaurants, bars, churches and other social places were ordered closed in mid March soon after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the country.