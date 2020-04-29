Restaurant operators upbeat as they re-open for business

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29- Café Deli General Manager Magdalene Muiruri was all smiles when she received the Capital News crew on Tuesday, a day after the government announced that restaurants can re-open, on condition they comply with COVID-19 regulations.

It has been a month of no business for restaurants, with some opting to serve takeaways even as many closed completely. Restaurants are required to comply with set regulations before re-opening.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced new conditions for restaurants to comply before they can be allowed to re-open.

It includes inspection to ensure compliance tables and seats spacing in restaurants and taking tests for their staff.

“It is a welcome move especially to our staff who have been staying at home,” she said.

Like at Café Deli, it was a beehive of activities for most of eateries within Nairobi as they move to observe the new government measures aimed at preventing the sprad of COVID-19.

“While it is a good move, the cost implication will weigh heavily on us,” she said, adding that “it is better than nothing.”

The service industry is among the worst hit areas of the world economy, but with the government’s directive, Muiruri says the journey towards recovery has started.

Several restaurants have started operations in compliance with the new regulations, even as many complained that they are costly, especially having to test all their employees for COVID-19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ronalo Foods popularly known as K’osewe is famous for African delicacy. It is one of the restaurants in Nairobi that have resumed operations.

Already, in downtown Nairobi, business is back after a month of inactivity over fears of coronavirus, and in compliance to social distancing measures declared by the government.

Most businesses were closed or started operating on restricted hours in mid-March when the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has outlined strict measures for businesses to resume, particularly restaurants which will be required to limit the number of customers to 4 people for every 10 square metre space.

“Tables in the dining areas must be spaced 1.5 metres apart in the dining area or seat customer groups at least 1.5 metres apart,” Kagwe told a Parliamentary Committee on Health Monday.