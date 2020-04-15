Connect with us

Walibora was one of the prolific authors in the country. Some of his famous books include Siku Njema which was used as a set book in Kenyan schools and Ndoto ya Amerika/FILE

Renown author Ken Walibora who went missing on Friday found dead

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Renown author and former Nation Media Group Editor Ken Walibora discovered dead on Wednesday after he went missing on Friday, April 10.

Walibora’s body was found at the Kenyatta National Hospital’s morgue.

The body was booked as having been knocked down by a passenger service vehicle at Nairobi’s Landhies road on April 10.

Walibora was one of the prolific authors in the country. Some of his famous books include Siku Njema which was used as a set book in Kenyan schools and Ndoto ya Amerika.

His other novels include Kidagaa Kimemwozea and Innocence Long lost.

Walibora had over 40 widely read titles under his name.

He was employed at Nation Media group as a Kiswahili news anchor after which he joined the University of Wisconsin, USA, as an assistant professor, African languages.

President Uhuru Kenyatta described him “as a polished broadcaster and prolific writer whose literary works will continue to inspire future generations.”

