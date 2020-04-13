Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Two staff members of the Congolese Ministry of Health pack their equipment after performing a COVID-19 test at a private residence in Goma, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on March 31, 2020/AFP

Africa

Questions over Nigeria virus measures as lockdown period ends

Published

ABUJA, Nigeria, Apr 13 – President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the government has still not said whether it will extend a two-week confinement order on three states that ends Monday.

Residents in Lagos, Ogun and the capital Abuja have been confined to their homes, only allowed to leave for shopping trips, since March 31 in a measure to halt virus infections.

On Saturday Buhari in a statement urged Nigerians to stay at home and to wash their hands to help save lives, but there was no indication whether the official confinement period would be extended past Monday.

“I don’t have any information on that,” presidential spokesman Garba Shehu told AFP on Sunday.

“The doctors and scientists are the ones who will advise. It is not a political decision, it is a medical and scientific decision.”

Nigeria, with nearly 200 million inhabitants, is the most populous country in Africa, and has the world’s largest number of people living below the extreme poverty line.

Confinement measures are extremely difficult for the majority of the population who depend on the informal economy to survive.

On Twitter, hundreds of Nigerians have urged the presidency as well as the Lagos state government to lift the restrictions so they can work and feed their families.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nigeria had 318 reported cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with around 5,000 tests carried out, and has recorded 10 deaths.

Coronavirus has spread to 52 African countries, though its steady rise in confirmed cases lags behind the global curve for infections and deaths.

The World Health Organization has warned Africa faces a sharp evolution of pandemic and the continent appears poorly equipt to manage a major health crisis.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011