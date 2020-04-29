Connect with us

Gumbo vied for the Siaya gubernatorial seat in 2017 but lost to the incumbent, Governor Cornel Rasanga/FILE

President Kenyatta revokes Nicholus Gumbo’s appointment as KNH Board chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has revoked the appointment of Nicholas Gumbo as the Chairperson of the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Board.

In a special gazette notice dated April 21, the Head of State replaced Gumbo with George Opondo Ooko who will hold the position until the end of his two-year term on May 2, 2022.

Gumbo, a former Rarieda Member of Parliament, was appointed to head the KNH board in May 2019.

He was to serve the board for a period of three years.

Ooko is the immediate former Chief Executive Officer of the Coffee Development Fund.  

