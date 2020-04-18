Parties Registrar halts changes in Jubilee Party until 350 petitions are resolved

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju suffered a setback Friday, after the Registrar of Political Parties halted his bid to institute changes to the Party’s National Management Committee.

Anne Nderitu, who is acting in the post, wrote to Tuju telling him that she had received 350 written objections from members of the Jubilee Party concerning the changes which were published in the Kenya Gazette last week.

The Office, which is mandated with regulating political parties to ensure compliance to the law, now wants Tuju to use the party’s internal mechanisms to resolve the matter that has put him at loggerheads with Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who insist the changes were instituted illegally. DP Ruto washing hands outside his Karen office in Nairobi.

“Subsequent to an analysis of all the objections, it is noted that they relate to the procedures and processes within your party. Consequently, these written objections are hereby forwarded to the Jubilee Party to be addressed in accordance with your Party Constitution and Party Structures,” she said.

She added: “Kindly note that Section 40 of the Political Parties Act, 2011 provides that if there is a dispute between the members of a political party or between a member of a political party and the political party, the dispute shall be referred to the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal for hearing and determination. Nevertheless, the party is expected to have exhausted its internal dispute resolution mechanisms in line with Section 40 (2) of the Act.”

In a Gazette Notice, Nderitu listed the new National Management Committee officials as Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Prof Marete Marangu, former Kitutu Masaba MP Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

The team is in charge of the day-to-day management of the party alongside the National Executive Committee.

The decision by the Registrar of Political Parties comes after Ruto said the intention to change members of the NMC were done without the knowledge of the president, but Tuju says he is aware.

145 MPs who include the party’s Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria faulted the party’s leadership for failing to convene any meeting three years since its formation.

The leaders who are allied to the DP pointed to a lack of meetings for the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), National Delegates Council (NDC) and the Parliamentary Group (PG) had now led to members resorting to using social media to air their grievances.

But Tuju defended the changes saying that the officials had to be replaced because they secured jobs in government. “Nobody has been sacked. All these people have left because they got some jobs in government which conflict with their positions as officials of the party.”