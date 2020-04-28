Over 500 Kenyans in China, UK and India due back at their own cost

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28- Kenyans stranded in China, the UK and India can breathe a sigh of relief, as plans to get them evacuated gets underway, but at their own cost.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau on Tuesday said some 500 Kenyans are scheduled to be airlifted back to the country from next week.

The exercise, set to kick off on Tuesday, will see 300 Kenyans from China and 200 others in India airlifted back home by national carrier, Kenya Airways.

“Most Kenyans who were left stranded in India had travelled for medical treatment,” the PS said.

The flight from China is scheduled to arrive on Friday next week.

The PS said the country has lost 18 Kenyans to coronavirus-related complications while in foreign countries. One is still hospitalised at a Sweden hospital in a critical condition.

“Families willing to bring home the bodies of their relatives will have to bear the costs or allow them to be cremated in foreign land,” he said.

A chartered Kenya Airways flight bringing home stranded Kenyans from the United Kingdom was set to depart London’s Heathrow Airport on Tuesday next week.

The Kenyan High Commission in London Manoah Esipisu has advised those willing to board the flight to book their tickets well in advance through the Kenya Airways portal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Business class tickets cost Sh96, 538 with economy going at Sh53, 915.

All passengers are required to produce a clearance certificate from an accredited laboratory facility indicating that they are free of coronavirus.

“Passengers may undertake COVID-19 tests from any accredited laboratory and certification issued at least seven days before travel,” the High Commission said.

The passengers must also complete a coronavirus quarantine declaration form.

Upon arrival, the passengers will be placed under mandatory quarantine for a period of 14 to 28 days for observation.