Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
This hand out photo taken and released by GCIS on April 27, 2020, shows Cuban Health Specialists arriving at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria, South Africa, to support efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus/AFP

Africa

Over 200 Cuban health experts arrive in S.Africa for virus fight

Published

PRETORIA, South Africa, Apr 27 – More than 200 Cuban doctors and health workers arrived in South Africa today to help the fight against coronavirus, the presidency said.

South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus cases on the continent with 4,546 infections, of which 87 have been fatal.

The delegation was met by a group of South African ministers as they landed in the early hours of the morning.

“217 Cuban health specialists and workers have arrived in South Africa today… to assist with the fight to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the presidency said in a statement.

They include epidemiology and public health experts, family physicians and healthcare technology engineers.

South Africa is in the final days of a strict nationwide lockdown that will be gradually eased from May 1.

The Cuban family physicians will help with a mass door-to-door screening and testing campaign launched at the beginning of April.

Over 168,000 people have been tested so far, including more than 13,500 in South Africa’s most populous province Gauteng where the majority of cases have been recorded.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

South Africa is the second country in the region to receive medical support from Cuba.

More than 250 Cuban doctors were sent to Angola earlier this month to help authorities combat the spread of COVID-19. Angola has recorded 25 coronavirus cases, including 2 deaths.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020