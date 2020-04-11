Nurses unhappy with SRC for disapproving their COVID-19 allowances

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 11 – The Nurses Association of Kenya is now calling for the reinstatement of allowances for healthworkers involved in the COVID-19 work.

The association is accusing the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) of disapproving the allowances which were okayed by the Council of Governors.

The association’s President Alfred Obengo accused the SRC Chair Lynn Mengich of making inconsiderate and insensitive remarks that the generous move by some County bosses is unlawful.

“Health workers are working abnormal hours in an abnormal situation, combating an abnormal disease. And given the projections from the government, we are entering a critical stage in the war against COVID-19,” he said.

Obengo said nurses have made self-sacrifice to be at the forefront in the fight against the virus and that such remarks by Mengich which he described as provocative were uncalled for during this period.

“While we (health workers) are restraining ourselves from being on a warpath with the government and our beloved citizens at this critical time, this is the wrong time to address the health workers with contempt,” he said.

He added, “Am rather convinced that we may not be living in the same country with the Chairperson of SRC”.

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers also accused SRC of losing the plot and exhibiting hypocrisy.

In a statement, the officers said they are the most exposed to the health risks being the first to be infected in line of duty and having at least 6 infected yet they earn the lowest risk allowance.

“We find this action insensitive, hypocritical and an affront against the sacrifices of many health workers who have dedicated themselves under extremely risky conditions and with inadequate protection to safeguard the lives of Kenyans,” they said.

Mengich in a statement on Thursday faulted the move by the Governors, in particular Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua who gave a special package to the county’s health workers an allowance package ranging from Sh5, 000 to Sh20, 000, saying that he did not follow due process in arriving at the decision.

“Whereas the commission is cognizant of the challenges faced by the health professional in the fight against COVID-19, it is concerned that due process has to be followed as required by law,” she said.

Mengich said it would otherwise be prudent for the resources given to the health workers by the county bosses to be used in the purchase of the personal protective equipment as they continue to battle with the virus that has infected 189 people in the country and killed seven others.

Mengich asked the Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya to advise his colleagues in considering the commission’s advice prior to effecting such a move of awarding and paying of any allowance.