Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Foreign Affairs Principle Secretary Amb Kamau Macharia said during a news conference in Nairobi foreign missions are supporting Kenyans in diaspora amid lockdowns that have affected thousands in most foreign cities/FILE/MFA

Corona Virus

No Kenyan in China has died from coronavirus: MFA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday said no Kenyan had died from coronavirus in China, reiterating the safety of an estimated 3,000 Kenyans living in the Asian nation.

Two Kenyans however have been admitted to Intensive Care Unit in Sweden and Germany after contracting the virus.

Foreign Affairs Principle Secretary Amb Kamau Macharia said during a news conference in Nairobi foreign missions are supporting Kenyans in diaspora amid lockdowns that have affected thousands in most foreign cities.

Macharia said missions have opened communication channels to aid any distracted Kenya citizens while ensuring pressing issues are addressed expeditiously.

The PS added diplomats based in Nairobi were coordinating response in countries such as Poland where Kenya does not have a diplomatic station.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011