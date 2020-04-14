Connect with us

No decision yet to postpone national exams: Magoha

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Apr 14 – The Government has allayed fears that the education calendar might face drastic alterations over the COVID-19 pandemic that led to school closures.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha on Monday said there was no decision yet to postpone national examinations for the primary and secondary schools.

“I don’t understand why this hue and cry is all about. If we are to worry, we should be worrying as to when we shall be able to control this disease,” he told a news conference in which Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced 11 new positive cases, raising the total to 208. One person has also succumbed to the virus, raising the death toll so far to 9 since the first case was reported in the country a month ago.

Schools were closed three weeks ago, with most resorting to online studies.

“We are being led by a Field Marshal who is President Uhuru Kenyatta and he has empowered us to use our brains, to give the best results to our people. So, there is no reason why any parent should be anxious because when the time comes, we shall actually tell them what they should do,” the CS asserted, responding to reports that the schools calender was likely to be altered.

“There are several scenarios and they (the parents) will be shocked that perhaps, they were getting blood pressure for nothing,” Magoha said.

