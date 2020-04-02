Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Ministry officials have been fumigating markets, streets and other congested areas in the capital Nairobi. /CFM.

Capital Health

NGO’s Council wants high-income earners to contribute to govt fight against COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya April 2- Kenya National Council of NGOs has called upon well paid Kenyans to provide their contributions in support of the government’s initiative in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

 Stephen Cheboi, the NGOs council chairman said the contributions will enable the Government fast track its initiatives which are aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus.

As of April 1, 81 people had been infected in the country, with one fatality reported while 2 people were discharged after successful recovery.

“We call on Kenyans who are earning good salaries to make contributions to the earning during this crisis to support the initiative to fight the corona pandemic,” he said.

Cheboi further said the NGO council had formed a task force that will deliberate on interventions and actions for preventive measures of the novel virus that has killed more than 44,000 and infected close to a million people globally.

“We have  formed sector members  with diverse Multi-stakeholder Committee that bring together NGOs Members  and  our stakeholders to deliberate on interventions and actions for preventive measures, ” he said in a statement sent to newsrooms.`

Similarly, American multinational corporations(MNCs) operating in Kenya said it was implementing various measures aimed at supporting the Kenyan Government in its policy and behavioral protocols during the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

 “We welcome the opportunity to engage and further explore ways in which American businesses can provide support and contribute to the country’s overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Phillipine Mtikitiki, Board President of American Chamber of Commerce Kenya said

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

AmCham Kenya said among its measures include implementation of initiatives focused on public sensitization, early detection and treatment; and promoting hygiene standards.

“Many of these companies have been dealing with the virus in other markets and are glad to support the government and local enterprises in not only protecting businesses but also in securing the livelihood of Kenyans,” added Mtikitiki.

 Some of these MNCs include Microsoft and Google, Coca-Cola, IBM, Microsoft, Uber, Cisco, Johnson and Johnson among others.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

4 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020