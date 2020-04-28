Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A Lab technician at one of the hospitals in Nairobi. Kenya had recorded four deaths and 122 positive cases of coronavirus by April 3, 2020.

Capital Health

Nairobi Hospital to conduct 900 COVID-19 tests per day at Sh10,000

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – The Nairobi Hospital will be carrying out at least 900 tests per day for the novel coronavirus at a cost of Sh10,000 per person.

According to the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Allan Pamba, the tests will be conducted at the main hospital laboratory with the results of the samples taken available between 6-24 hours.

“The increase in testing capacity was enabled by the deployment of both the Rotor-Gene Q and QIASymphony testing platforms creating an integrated and automated PCR testing setup,” he said in a statement.

The charges for the test will include costs of the testing kits, sampling materials and Personal Protective Equipment for hospital staff.

Those who test positive will be required to quarantine at a hospital of their choice as the Ministry of Health follows up on contact tracing.

The hospital currently has a total capacity of 37 COVID-19 isolation beds, 12 of which are ICU beds with plans to expand as the magnitude of pandemic evolves.

Kenya had recorded 363 infections and 14 deaths by April 27.

The hospital staff managing the COVID-19 Isolation Unit includes a multidisciplinary team drawn from the Infection Prevention & Control team, nursing staff, Specialist doctors, counselors and cleaning crew.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We welcome the public to come for testing in a bid to reduce community infections. We also urge Corporates to partner with us to support the Government’s ambition to achieve mass testing,” he said.

COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 363, after 8 new confirmations were reported Monday. Deaths are at 14 with recovery cases up by 114.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020