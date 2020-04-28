Nairobi Hospital to conduct 900 COVID-19 tests per day at Sh10,000

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – The Nairobi Hospital will be carrying out at least 900 tests per day for the novel coronavirus at a cost of Sh10,000 per person.

According to the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Allan Pamba, the tests will be conducted at the main hospital laboratory with the results of the samples taken available between 6-24 hours.

“The increase in testing capacity was enabled by the deployment of both the Rotor-Gene Q and QIASymphony testing platforms creating an integrated and automated PCR testing setup,” he said in a statement.

The charges for the test will include costs of the testing kits, sampling materials and Personal Protective Equipment for hospital staff.

Those who test positive will be required to quarantine at a hospital of their choice as the Ministry of Health follows up on contact tracing.

The hospital currently has a total capacity of 37 COVID-19 isolation beds, 12 of which are ICU beds with plans to expand as the magnitude of pandemic evolves.

Kenya had recorded 363 infections and 14 deaths by April 27.

The hospital staff managing the COVID-19 Isolation Unit includes a multidisciplinary team drawn from the Infection Prevention & Control team, nursing staff, Specialist doctors, counselors and cleaning crew.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We welcome the public to come for testing in a bid to reduce community infections. We also urge Corporates to partner with us to support the Government’s ambition to achieve mass testing,” he said.

COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 363, after 8 new confirmations were reported Monday. Deaths are at 14 with recovery cases up by 114.