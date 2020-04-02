Connect with us

Nairobi Hospital recalls staff from satelite facilities in efforts against COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 – Nairobi Hospital has recalled all its staff from satellite facilities to bolster its inpatient management infrastructure amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a notice, the Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Allan Pamba advised all its staff from satellite facilities and other clinics to report to the main hospital.

Consequently, operations in the hospital’s six satellite clinics have been suspended with Pamba advising Kenyans seeking medical attention at their facilities to visit the main hospital in Nairobi.

The centers closed are located at Galleria Mall, Warwick Centre, Kiambu Mall, Rosslyn Riviera Mall, Southfield Mall and Capital Centre.

Kenya had recorded 81 confirmed cases by April 1 and one fatality even as two patients were discharged from hospital after a successful recovery.

“The COVID-19 virus poses a serious challenge to the resilience of Kenya’s healthcare system. We are now moving human capital and resources to the main hospital for purposes of consolidating the inpatient management infrastructure,” the hospital’s CEO said.

The hospital has in the meantime urged “persons visiting the healthcare facilities to disclose their history of travel, any history of fever and any contact with a person suspected of having the virus” in a bid to minimize further spread of the virus.

Pamba noted that the move was informed by the need to offer treatment to patients who might contract the virus during this period after it became apparent of a likelihood of an upsurge in the number of infections in the country in the coming days.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday said the government was preparing for the worst and urged Kenyans to continue observing the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the government.

