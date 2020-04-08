Connect with us

Mutua courts medical personnel with new allowances amid disquiet over unpaid salaries

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 8 – A few days to an intended strike by health workers in Machakos County over a 2-month salary delay, Governor Alfred Mutua Monday announced extra allowances in what his administration said was part of efforts to support doctors and nurses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mutua said health workers, depending on their job groups, will earn an additional amount ranging from Sh20,000 to Sh5,000.

The health workers however dismissed the offer as a diversionary tactic by the Governor whom they accused of turning a blind eye on their plight.

“We won’t be hoodwinked. We want what’s rightfully ours before he can make promises,” an agitated health worker who sought anonymity said.

In a statement Governor Mutua, who didn’t dwell on the issue of delayed salaries, said the move was in recognition of “the sacrifice our Machakos County health workers are making at this time of great stress and extra duties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

These allowances, Governor Mutua said, will be paid effective April 1 for an initial period of three months.

The Governor Machakos had 122 isolation beds spread across 9 sub-counties, “and we are procuring more items to ensure we are ready to keep our people alive. The health workers who will be working in isolation wards will also receive additional allowances equivalent to that of the surveillance teams.”

In addition to the allowances, he said, the county will provide adequate masks among other health equipment and supplies.

“The allowances we are giving our health workers are just a token of appreciation based on what we can afford so as to show them that we care and we will continue supporting them and ensuring we have the right equipment, commodities and environment to keep them safe,” he said.

“We have made this decision based on the doctrine of necessity, public interest and the fact that extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures,” Mutua added.

Health workers in the county vowed to down their tools come Monday, April 13 if their salaries are not paid.

