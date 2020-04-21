Mutua bans alcohol distribution in Machakos to tame spread of COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21- Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has banned alcohol distribution in the County to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said the ban starting Wednesday will remain in force until end of May.

“There will be no distribution of alcohol and alcohol products in Machakos,” he declared.

Mutua said the decision was recommended by the Machakos County COVID-19 Emergency committee.

“This order will be reviewed depending on the compliance by bar owners and Wananchi to current laws and regulations. Vehicles found ferrying alcohol supplies will be impounded if found to be contravening this order,” he said.

The County is among areas affected with a high number of covid-19 cases, which had hit 296 nationally by April 21.

This is meant to compliment some of the measures the government has taken to contain the disease, that has crippled the world economy. Kenya has so far lost 14 people.

Kenya is implementing a dusk to dawn curfew, and a cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi Counties which have the highest number of positive cases.