MPs seek answers from Matiangi and Kagwe over isolation of curfew offenders

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe have been invited to appear before a Parliamentary committee to explain the process of isolation of individuals found breaking the state-sanctioned dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The two are required to appear before the National Assembly’s Committee on Delegated Legislation after the lawmakers failed to approve the Public Health Rules 2020 that touch on prevention of coronavirus and the restriction of movement of persons and related measures aimed at containing the virus.

Kenya had registered 343 coronavirus infections, 14 deaths and 98 recoveries by April 26,

The legislators are particularly concerned at reports that people found breaking the law were being detained at coronavirus isolation or quarantine centres.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai gave the directive last month that persons found disregarding curfew orders to be taken to quarantine centres.