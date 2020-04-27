Connect with us

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman (centre), Education CS George Magoha (right) and Governor Mohamed Kuti during a COVID-19 press conference on April 26, 2020.

Mosquitoes are not on quarantine, Govt says as it warns of Malaria

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27- A day after the World marked the Malaria Day, the government has urged Kenyans to be vigilant to avoid being infected by the disease following heavy rains in various parts of the country.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman has particularly urged residents of the Coast, Lake Region and parts of Western Rift Valley to be on high alert, saying mosquitoes are still spreading the disease.

“I would like to remind you that mosquitoes are not under quarantine or lockdown. They are still spreading malaria,” he said at a news conference from the Ministry of Health where he announced 12 new coronavirus cases, raising total infections in the country to 355.

“Malaria testing and treatment is still available and is offered free of charge in all government facilities,” he said.

He said an outbreak of malaria would “further strain our services” at a time the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, whose infection rate has been increasing on a daily basis.

People exhibiting malaria-like symptoms were urged to seek urgent treatment.

More than four million cases of malaria are reported annually in the country, according to government statistics with a 5.1 percent mortality rate reported among patients admitted with severe cases.

