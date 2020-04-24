Connect with us

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho inspects a COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Unit at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital/FILE/CFM

Capital Health

Mombasa’s rising COVID-19 curve: Port city records 32 cases in 4 days

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, April 24 – The coastal city of Mombasa now bears 25 per cent of Kenya’s COVID-19 burden.

Even though Nairobi County has maintained an unassailable lead with 211 cases, which is 65 per cent of all reported cases in Kenya, Mombasa’s trend of infections is worrying the residents.

As of Thursday, out of the 320 cases of coronavirus reported in Kenya, 79 people confirmed to have tested positive for the virus were from Mombasa.

The number surged from only 47 confirmed cases as of Sunday, April 19, to 79 come Thursday April 23, 32 additional cases having been recorded in just four days.

The Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital has a capacity to hold about 50 patients of COVID-19, the now raising number of virus cases threatening to overwhelm the regional referral facilities ability to cope should the upward trajectory continue.

On Thursday, the Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho launched a 300-bed capacity isolation centre at the Technical University of Mombasa, to create additional isolation and treatment space should there be a spike in coming weeks.

Speaking during the launch, Joho said the new centre will be handing patients with mild and moderate symptoms of coronavirus, whereas Coast Provincial Hospital will handle severe cases.

“This facility at TUM is an exemplary show of a strong partnership between the County Government of Mombasa and the private sector,” said Joho.

“We have also launched four ambulances with critical care capacity that will be dedicated for transfer of Covid19 patients.”

The governor also called for a total lockdown of the region to curb the increased cases of COVID-19.

“It is high time, we should now have the conversation on total lockdown,” said Joho.

Kenya Ports Authority, which has over 5,000 employees, has been identified as the epicenter of infections in Mombasa, prompting more targeted mass tests.

At least 24, out of the 79 cases of Mombasa are workers at the port of Mombasa, the authority having lost two of its staff to COVID-19, accounting for nearly 15 per cent of the national death toll standing at 14.

On Sunday, KPA began mass testing of all of its employees, targeting to test some 1,000 staff in phase one of the exercise.

In this article:
