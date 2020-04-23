Connect with us

Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health Dr Mercy Mwangangi addressing a press conference on COVID-19 on April 21, 2020/MOH

Capital Health

Mombasa records highest single-day COVID-19 cases at 12 as national tally hits 320

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 23 – Mombasa Thursday registered the highest single-day increase in coronavirus infections at twelve out of seventeen cases reported in 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health said a total of 668 samples had been tested out of which 478 were taken from Nairobi.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi however said during a routine news conference six patients had recovered from the virus bringing the total number of those who have recovered from the virus to eighty-nine.

More to follow…

