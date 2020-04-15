Mombasa court to rule on Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi’s bail request

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, April 15 – After 13 days in police custody, Kilifi deputy governor Gideon Saburi is today expected to know his fate on whether he will be released on bond or not.

Saburi, who was arrested on April 3 after he was discharged from Coast Provincial General Hospital, is being held at the Port Police Station.

He is accused of disobeying self-quarantine regulations after he jetted into the country on March 6.

He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced into isolation at the Coast General Hospital on March 21.

On April 9, Saburi was charged with exposing the public to an infectious disease- Covid-19. He denied the charge before Mombasa senior resident magistrate Ritah Amwai.

Amwai ordered Saburi to take another COVID-19 test to confirm his current medical status.

However, Saburi through his lawyer, George Kithi, has denied ever testing positive for COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor’s legal team said he was tested thrice at Coast General on March 23, March 26 and March 31. All the tests were negative.

He will appear before the court at 10am on Wednesday for the bond application hearing.