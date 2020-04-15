Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi was first arraigned in court on Monday, April 6. During his appearance before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Ritah Amwai, on Thursday April 9 Saburi denied the charges/CFM

Capital Health

Mombasa court to rule on Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi’s bail request

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, April 15 – After 13 days in police custody, Kilifi deputy governor Gideon Saburi is today expected to know his fate on whether he will be released on bond or not.

Saburi, who was arrested on April 3 after he was discharged from Coast Provincial General Hospital, is being held at the Port Police Station.

He is accused of disobeying self-quarantine regulations after he jetted into the country on March 6.

He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced into isolation at the Coast General Hospital on March 21.

On April 9, Saburi was charged with exposing the public to an infectious disease- Covid-19. He denied the charge before Mombasa senior resident magistrate Ritah Amwai.

READ: Kilifi DG charged with exposing public to COVID-19, bail ruling due April 15

Amwai ordered Saburi to take another COVID-19 test to confirm his current medical status.

However, Saburi through his lawyer, George Kithi, has denied ever testing positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Deputy Governor’s legal team said he was tested thrice at Coast General on March 23, March 26 and March 31. All the tests were negative.

He will appear before the court at 10am on Wednesday for the bond application hearing.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011