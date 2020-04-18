Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Acting Health Director General Partrick Amoth said in a statement those in the affected quarantine facilities did not maintain optimal social distance/FILE

Corona Virus

MOH orders 14-day quarantine extension in 5 centres after protocol breaches

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya , April 18 – The Ministry of Health has ordered for a 14-day quarantine extension in five facilities after more coronavirus cases were reported amid protocal breaches.

Acting Health Director General Partrick Amoth said in a statement those in the affected quarantine facilities did not maintain optimal social distance.

“After thorough evaluation of circumstances, it was observed that those in the following quarantine facilities did not maintain optimal social distance and instead had close contact and interactions,” Amoth said.

The extension will affect those quarantined at Kenyatta University, Kenya Medical Training College Nairobi (Kanu Hostel), KMTC Nairobi MG hostel, Kenya Water Institute and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

“These factors facilitate transmission and cross infection and therefore it is imposssible to determine whether all those quarantined in in the facilities are acftuially safe to be released into the general public,” Amoth stated.

He called on those in quarantine to follow government’s directives and guidelines to avoid extension of their quarantine period adding that the ministry will not be hesitant to take drastic measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in quarantine facilities.

Kenya had recorded 262 coronavirus cases as at midday on Saturday after 16 more cases were reported.

On Friday Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported twelve new cases out of which five were hotel workers while four were traced by the Ministry of Health surveillance teams.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The twelve cases arose from 450 newly analyzed samples.

“What this is tells us is that we need to increase our capacity of testing so that the contacts of those people who are positive can also be tested so that we can be able to contain the pandemic.”

Kagwe spoke at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where he received a consignment of medical supplies from China including Personal Protective Equipment delivered by the national carrier, Kenya Airways.

The consignment includes 500,000 three-ply masks, 200,000 testing and sampling tubes, 4,000 shoe covers for use by front-line health workers, 300 static shoes to be used in theaters, 76,000 N95 masks and face visors.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011