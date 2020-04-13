Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The video of Andrea Bocelli performing a solo Easter concert from an empty cathedral in Milan has been viewed millions of times/AFP

World

Millions watch Andrea Bocelli sing in empty Milan cathedral

Published

The video of Andrea Bocelli performing a solo Easter concert from an empty cathedral in Milan has been viewed millions of times/AFP

MILAN, Italy, Apr 13 – Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan Cathedral streamed live to millions of people around the world in coronavirus lockdown.

The “Music for Hope” performance, which was streamed on YouTube from Milan’s Duomo cathedral, has been watched more than 22 million times so far.

Accompanied by an organist, Bocelli sang four songs inside the magnificent Gothic building and ended with a rendition of “Amazing Grace” from the cathedral steps with a montage of images showing the empty streets of Paris, London and New York.

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honoured and happy to answer ‘Si’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” the visually impaired star said in a message played before the short concert.

“Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart,” he said.

The Lombardy region, of which Milan is the capital, has been the hardest hit in Italy’s coronavirus crisis, with more than 9,000 deaths.

“Andrea Bocelli is a true gift from God. This was beautiful and just what I needed to see and feel right now. Thank you Mr. Bocelli for sharing your gift of your voice and music with us,” wrote YouTube viewer Peggy Young.

Churches in Italy remain closed and even prayers given by Pope Francis on Easter Sunday were livestreamed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011