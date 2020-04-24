Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
“This is not evacuation. The Government of Kenya is only facilitating those who are willing to meet the cost of the ticket,” the Embassy in Beijing headed by Sarah Serem stressed./FILE - Kenya High Commission, Beijing

Capital Health

MFA says May 1 Guangzhou-Nairobi flight on KQ not evacuation trip

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 24 – The Kenyan Embassy in Beijing on Thursday said it had organized a Kenya Airways flight from Guangzhou to Nairobi on May 1, to facilitate Kenyans willing to return back home.

The embassy however said those willing to travel will do so at their own cost, adding that the ticket costs about Sh75,000 per person for economy class.

Those willing to be airlifted will be required to be Kenyan passport holders and have been asked to file their details as soon as possible for processing.

“This is not evacuation. The Government of Kenya is only facilitating those who are willing to meet the cost of the ticket,” the Embassy in Beijing stressed.

Those travelling must however be COVID-19 free with a certificate from Chinese authorities to that effect.

At the same time, the evacuees will be required to agree to being placed under mandatory quarantine upon arrival to Nairobi for fourteen days.

The decision by the embassy came amid increased pressure from the public both home and the Diaspora community to rescue those stranded abroad in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have also been concerns that the African community in China is being mistreated by Chinese authorities imposing stringent measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Videos widely shared on social media showed Africans being barred from entering supermarkets and restaurants. There were also reports that some had been evicted from their apartments.

The move to evacuate Kenyans at their own cost has however sparked outcry with some claiming they cannot afford the cost of the tickets.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020