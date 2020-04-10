MFA says China has assured on safety of Kenyans in Guangzhou

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The Kenyan government said Friday it had received assurance from the Chinese government on the safety of Kenyans following claims of discrimination in Guangzhou.

The Ministry of Foreign Affair said it had reached out to the Kenyan Embassy in Nairobi and the Embassy in China over the matter.

This follows reports that African were being discriminated in China, particularly in Guangzhou over COVID-19.

“In view of this commitment and cooperation, we expect an early and comprehensive resolution of this matter to the benefit of Kenyan nationals in China,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

It urged anyone affected to reach out for help from the Kenyan Embassy in China, either directly or through their representatives.

“The Ministry has received assurances from the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi that the Government of China takes a serious view of the situation and that the local authorities in Guangzhou have been tasked to take immediate action to safeguard the legitimate rights of the Africans concerned,” the ministry said.

The Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng too assured he had taken up the matter personally, and had even reached out to a Kenyan in Guangzhou as part of his efforts to restore confidence on Kenyans in China.

Ambassador Wu told Capital News that China has a zero tolerance to any form of discrimination.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, it’s my responsibility to protect China-Kenya friendship from being sabotaged, and this includes protecting the legitimate interests of Kenyans in China. So over the past few days I have actively engaged with Beijing and Guangzhou, and I was even personally involved in some individual cases,” he said.

Trouble is said to have started when Chinese authorities started implementing strict regulations on COVID-19, including testing everyone, including foreigners to tame the spread of the virus.

But in some areas, a group of foreigners are said to have violated the social distancing rule and started gathering in groups in what angered locals who strictly follow health ad safety regulations.

And when authorities embarked on testing everyone, some Africans are said to have been angered and claimed they were being targetted.

China has strictly implemented safety regulations, in what helped reduce the infections to zero, with more cases now imported.

A total lockdown in Wuhan was lifted on Wednesday.