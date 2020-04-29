Connect with us

Man burnt to death in his car in Buru Buru estate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – A man was burnt to death in his car in Nairobi’s Buru Buru estate on Wednesday morning.

Neighbours said they were unable to save the man after his car, a Subaru, went up in flames.

  • Police said they have launched investigations on the incident that occurred on Wednesday morning.

A fire brigade truck from Nairobi County Government that arived at the scene within the hour only managed to extinguish the fire before the man’s charred remains were removed from the wreckage.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire but police said they have launched an investigation.

