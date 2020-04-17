Machakos county seeks Sh900mn loan as pressure mounts over delayed medics’ salaries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, April 17 – Machakos County is now seeking a Sh900 million loan to bridge a cashflow gap that has affected the County Treasury’s ability to pay March salaries.

Medical staff are among the hardest hit despite Governor Alfred Mutua’s pledge to pay them additional allowances to bolster the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Kenya having recorded 246 cases as at 12pm on Thursday.

The county chief on April 8 announced a package that would see health workers, depending on their job groups, earn an additional amount ranging from Sh20,000 to Sh5,000.

In a letter to the County Assembly, Mutua’s deputy Francis Maliti who also doubles up as the County Executive Committee Member for Finance asked the legislature to approve a request to source for the additional funding.

The letter addressed to Machakos County Assembly Clerk Felix Mbiuki, Maliti said the borrowed funds will support emergency mitigation measures related to COVID-19, pay salaries and allowances for health workers, as well as those of ward representatives and other county staff.

Health workers under Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Thursday served a strike notice vowing to down their tools from Monday, April 20, should the county fail to pay their March salaries and provide them with Personal Protective Equipment.

The cash crunch in Machakos is partly attributed to inability to clear pending bills commitments totaling Sh1.6 billion amid stringent regulations by the National Treasury requiring devolved units to pay all eligible pending bills.

Machakos County Boniface Kabaka Tuesday sought a statement in the Senate from the Finance and Budget Committee on the loan request by the county administration which he said amounted to Sh935,600,000.

Kabaka wanted the Mutua-led to explain why the National Treasury had refused to release annual equitable share and explain if the county has complied with the national government’s directive on pending bills.

He also asked the county government to explain how it intended to pay the loan which would cumulatively amount to over Sh1 billion with interest accruing.

The Senator also raised questions on the expenditure of Sh2.2 billion.