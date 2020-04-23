Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The national carrier is set to produce over 1,000 masks/Kenya Airways

Capital Health

KQ to produce face masks using unutilized materials in response to COVID-19

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 23 – Kenya Airways Thursday rolled out an initiative to produce face masks from unused materials in its stores in a bid to support government efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said the move was aimed at complementing government’s efforts in availing face masks, in line with health ministry guidelines requiring mandatory wearing of face masks in public places.

“Our priority even during these challenging times remains the health and safety of our customers, staff and the communities with which we operate in. We will therefore be giving masks that we produce to our staff, and also extending this to their families and the different communities,” he said.

“Working with our different partners, we will identify the areas where the masks will be most needed to ensure we meet the gap” the chief executive elaborated.

The national carrier is set to produce over 1,000 masks.

Workers will be deployed on a six-hour shift each to produce 80 masks a day.

“I applaud the Sustainability and Technical team for their efforts in making this possible. It is in unprecedented times like this when we need to think differently and our teams continue to demonstrate this even in the midst of adversity,” Kilavuka said.

“This embodies the KQ spirit, we will continue playing our part in supporting the Government until the COVID-19 situation is fully under control,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020