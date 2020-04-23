KQ to produce face masks using unutilized materials in response to COVID-19

4 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 23 – Kenya Airways Thursday rolled out an initiative to produce face masks from unused materials in its stores in a bid to support government efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said the move was aimed at complementing government’s efforts in availing face masks, in line with health ministry guidelines requiring mandatory wearing of face masks in public places.

“Our priority even during these challenging times remains the health and safety of our customers, staff and the communities with which we operate in. We will therefore be giving masks that we produce to our staff, and also extending this to their families and the different communities,” he said.

“Working with our different partners, we will identify the areas where the masks will be most needed to ensure we meet the gap” the chief executive elaborated.

The national carrier is set to produce over 1,000 masks.

Workers will be deployed on a six-hour shift each to produce 80 masks a day.

“I applaud the Sustainability and Technical team for their efforts in making this possible. It is in unprecedented times like this when we need to think differently and our teams continue to demonstrate this even in the midst of adversity,” Kilavuka said.

“This embodies the KQ spirit, we will continue playing our part in supporting the Government until the COVID-19 situation is fully under control,” he added.