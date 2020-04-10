KPA advertises position of Managing Director to replace Manduku

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has advertised the position of Managing Director to replace Daniel Manduku who resigned last month.

In a notice placed in one of the local dailies, KPA said it is seeking to recruit an individual with a high degree of integrity and professionalism.

The successful candidate, it said, will work on a three-year contract that is renewable based on performance and business requirements.

“The authority is seeking to recruit an individual with impeccable administrative capabilities and strategic orientation to fill the position of managing director,” a part of the notice read.

Engineer Rashid Salim has been holding the post in an acting capacity after Manduku’s resignation.

Manduku resigned as the Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director on March 27, amid an investigation on questionable tenders.

“I do hereby tender my resignation, which I hope you will accept, effective 1st June 2020. I am immediately proceeding on terminal leave until then,” he said in the letter dated March 27.

Manduku, who was under investigation for corruption was last month arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), but did not face charges because the chief public prosecutor had not approved his file.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was arrested on March 2, by DCI detectives over a probe into leased extra storage space for containers by the agency in Nairobi in which taxpayers are said to have lost hundreds of millions.



Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti announced that his office was investigating tenders worth Sh2.9 billion at the port.



He said they had raised queries on how Sh500 million was spent on the Makongeni goods shed project, manufacture of concrete barriers at Sh1.4 billion and the Sh800 million Kisumu port revitalization project among others.