Kitui textile factory releases masks to Makueni County

KITUI, Kenya Apr 13 – The Kitui County Textile Centre, KICOTEC, has released 20,000 facemasks to the County Government of Makueni as part of the war against COVID-19 pandemic.

The factory is one of Governor Charity Ngilu’s flagship projects which has gained accolades in its contribution to the war against the virus that had infected 197 people in the country by Sunday and killed seven.

“We are doing 30,000 pieces a day, working in 24-hour shifts. Our production is geared towards meeting the rising demand,” Ngilu said.

Textile factories around the country are racing against time to produce masks whose demand keeps shooting up due to the virus.