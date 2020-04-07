Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
 Worried parents were send delivering bananas, a staple among the Kisii people, to cushion their relatives in Nairobi against the strains of the 21-day cessation order/CFM - Rosemary Onchari

Capital Health

Kisii residents send foodstuff to kin in Nairobi amid containment order

Published

KISII, Kenya, April 7 – Hundreds of residents in Kisii town flocked parcel delivery stations on Tuesday to send foodstuffs for their loved ones in Nairobi after government announced cessation of movement in and out of the metropolitan area to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Worried parents were send delivering bananas, a staple among the Kisii people, to cushion their relatives in Nairobi against the strains of the 21-day cessation order.

Relatives also dispatched foodstuff to their loved one in Mombasa which alongside Kilifi and Kwale will come under a similar order on Wednesday, April 7.

Parcifica Moraa who was among relatives sending supplies to their kin in Nairobi said her sister had requested for foodstuff following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive.

“I have sent her some bananas, sweet potatoes, maize and beans and I think she is good to for those days as we wait what the government can do after that,” said Moraa.

James Morara who delivered five sacks of a variety of foodstuffs for his daughters who reside in Nairobi and Mombasa lauded the move by the government saying the newly imposed restrictions will go a long way in containing the virus.

“Our president gave has a little hope for sending food to our families and am here to send them so that it will sustain them for the said 21 days,” said Morara.

Relatives also dispatched foodstuff to their loved one in Mombasa which alongside Kilifi and Kwale will come under a similar order on Wednesday, April 7/CFM – Rosemary Onchari

Transline Classic courier delivery service’s Director George Onkoba said many parents who visited their offices are worried on what their children will be eating for the 21days.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020