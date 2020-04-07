Kisii residents send foodstuff to kin in Nairobi amid containment order

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, April 7 – Hundreds of residents in Kisii town flocked parcel delivery stations on Tuesday to send foodstuffs for their loved ones in Nairobi after government announced cessation of movement in and out of the metropolitan area to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Worried parents were send delivering bananas, a staple among the Kisii people, to cushion their relatives in Nairobi against the strains of the 21-day cessation order.

Relatives also dispatched foodstuff to their loved one in Mombasa which alongside Kilifi and Kwale will come under a similar order on Wednesday, April 7.

Parcifica Moraa who was among relatives sending supplies to their kin in Nairobi said her sister had requested for foodstuff following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive.

“I have sent her some bananas, sweet potatoes, maize and beans and I think she is good to for those days as we wait what the government can do after that,” said Moraa.

James Morara who delivered five sacks of a variety of foodstuffs for his daughters who reside in Nairobi and Mombasa lauded the move by the government saying the newly imposed restrictions will go a long way in containing the virus.

“Our president gave has a little hope for sending food to our families and am here to send them so that it will sustain them for the said 21 days,” said Morara.

Transline Classic courier delivery service’s Director George Onkoba said many parents who visited their offices are worried on what their children will be eating for the 21days.