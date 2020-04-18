Kisii County’s Administration CEC distributes sanitisers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya Apr 18 – The Kisii county Minister of Administration Edinah Kangwana has distributed sanitisers to vulnerable groups as part of measures to fight COVID-19.

Edinah reached out to the business community in Kisii town to educate them on the coronavirus and measures to contain it as cases increased to 262 in the country. CEC in charge of Administration in Kisii County Edinah Kangwana distributes sanitisers in Kisii town.

She gave out hundreds of sanitizers packed in 100ml bottles from the county government.

“After we received 3,000 liters of sanitizers from Kibos Sugar, we repacked them so that it can reach many people,” she said.



Ms Kangwana moved from one business stand to another, from the shoe shiners, boda boda riders, fruit vendors among others to educate them on the measures the government has put in place to contain the virus.

16 new cases were confirmed in the country on Saturday, raising the total to 262, with 12 deaths and 60 recoveries.

Ms Kagwana said the 100ml sanitisers is convenient to anyone because it fits pockets and handbags.

She asked them to keep distance, always wash hands and sanitize regularly after servings their customer

Penina Miruka, a fruit vendor, applauded the county government for reaching out to them due to the shortage of hand sanitisers in most parts of the country.