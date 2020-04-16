Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi freed on Sh200,000 cash bail, ordered to self-isolate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, April 16 – A magistrate court sitting in Mombasa Thursday released Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi on Sh200,000 cash bail, following a successful application by his lawyers.

Saburi was given an alternative of processing a Sh500,000 surety bond with the court further imposing a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine period.

Saburi was arrested on April 3 for allegedly exposing the public to COVID-19 after defying self-quarantine regulations when he jetted into the country from Germany on March 6.

He later tested positive for COVID-19, according to medical report from Kenya Medial Research Institute in Kilifi, which was submitted in court.

State counsel Alloys Kemo Wednesday applied to have Saburi detained for 10 more days to allow the police more time to collect evidence and record statements from key witnesses, including Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and Kilifi County Finance Chief Officer.

Saburi spent 13 days at the Port police since his arrest.

The matter is set to proceed for hearing on May 5.