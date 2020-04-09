Kilifi DG charged with exposing public to COVID-19, bail ruling due April 15

MOMBASA, Kenya, April 9 – Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi was Thursday charged with an offence of exposing the public to an infectious disease after his arraignment over the violation of coronavirus quarantine rules.

Appearing before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Ritah Amwai, Saburi denied the charges.

He will have to spend another six nights at the port police, after the magistrate adjourned an application to release him on bond.

Amwai said because of the nature of the case, she cannot rule whether the DG can be allowed back to the society yet.

She said Saburi must be tested for the virus and results tabled before the court before the court considers his application on for bail on Wednesday, April 15.

More to follow…