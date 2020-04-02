Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi/FILE

Capital Health

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon saburi recovers from coronavirus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 – The Deputy governor of Kilifi Gideon Saburi has recovered fully from coronavirus, a day after two other patients were discharged.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Saburi has been given a clean bill of health.

“I am also pleased to announce to you that the Deputy Governor of Kilifi County has fully recovered,” Kagwe said during a daily media briefing from the Ministry of Health where he announced the death of two more people, and 29 new infections, raising the total number of positive cases to 110 in the country.

 “The issue of the law will now follow up with him,” Kagwe said of the Deputy Governor who was accused of roaming around on arrival in the country, breaching the mandatory 14 days quarantine.

To be updated…….

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

4 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020