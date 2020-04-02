Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon saburi recovers from coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 – The Deputy governor of Kilifi Gideon Saburi has recovered fully from coronavirus, a day after two other patients were discharged.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Saburi has been given a clean bill of health.

“I am also pleased to announce to you that the Deputy Governor of Kilifi County has fully recovered,” Kagwe said during a daily media briefing from the Ministry of Health where he announced the death of two more people, and 29 new infections, raising the total number of positive cases to 110 in the country.

“The issue of the law will now follow up with him,” Kagwe said of the Deputy Governor who was accused of roaming around on arrival in the country, breaching the mandatory 14 days quarantine.

To be updated…….