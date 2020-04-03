Connect with us

Kilifi Deputy Governor arrested for defying quarantine order on COVID-19

Published

Police officers escort Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi to a police station. /CFM.

MOMBASA, Kenya Apr 3 – Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi was arrested Friday for defying a government directive on self-quarantine.

Saburi, who was declared corona-free Thursday, was picked up by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and was set to face charges for failing to heed to the government directive to be in self-isolation when he arrived in the country from an official trip abroad.

He had been admitted to the Coast General Hospital, until Friday when he was discharged, only to find the detectives waiting for him outside.

“The Deputy Governor has recovered from coronavirus but now what follows is he must face the law,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe had warned Thursday.

More than ten detectives had camped outside Coast General Hospital for the better part of Friday, until 3pm when they picked him up, handcuffed him and escorted him to Port Police Station.

The arrest was filmed by journalists but no senior police officer spoke to them.

Several officials who had come into contact with him on return from a trip to Germany on March 7 are still on quarantine, while others have been discharged.

In this article:
