NPS Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai/FILE/CFM - Ojwang Joe

Capital Health

Kiganjo Police Training College suspends programs over coronavirus concerns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – The National Police Service has suspended training at the Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo until coronavirus is contained.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai Thursday announced that the police training academy will be suspended indefinitely.

“There are no trainers and trainees right now in Kiganjo. The last course -which was continuing as of last week – was closed, and I can confirm that we don’t have any officers undergoing training at Kiganjo,” he said.

The college is mandated to train police staff to the highest possible standards of competence and integrity and to respect human right and dignity.

A circular signed the National Police College Commandant Mathias Pombo confirmed that the closure will affect officers who have been undergoing various training courses for the last three months.

Following the development, all Regional police, County police and all other formations have been ordered to collect the students from the college today, as the training was suspended.

“All students of senior supervisory CMM A-course, CMM E-course, CMM traffic course and skill at arms course will have their courses closed tomorrow on Tuesday  7th April 2020. You are therefore requested to arrange for their means of transport to reach at the college tomorrow Tuesday 7th April 2020 latest by 0800 hours ready to pick them,” read a notice from the college.

