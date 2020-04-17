Kenyatta warns against use of force by police in curfew enforcement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday warned police officers against the use of unjustified force amid the rising cases of brutality witnessed as security services implement regulations issued by the government to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

The measures include a dusk-to-dawn curfew which commenced on March 26.

He said officers found on the wrong side of the law will be brought to book including those who fail to discharge their duties.

“Officers are meant to serve people and protect them, not to enable the selfish few to endanger Kenyans, if you are not doing your job, you must realize there must be consequences,” he said when he issued his fourth national address on COVID 19.

Since the government imposed the dusk-to-dawn curfew and cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi, , several officers have been accused of using excessive force on citizens.

The latest case involved a police officer captured in a video clip drawing a gun and demanding a bribe from motorcyclists in Magarini, Kilifi county, an issue which elicited reactions including from Deputy President William Ruto who asked Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai to crack the whip on the rogue officer.

The officer was subsequently dismissed from the police service.

While announcing his dismissal, Coast Police Boss Rashid Yakub also warned police officers with such behavior to stop.

A National Multi-Agency Command Centre on COVID-19 has gazetted official standard operating procedures for police officers manning road blocks in areas under cessation.

The published standard operating procedures indicate that no person shall be exempted from existing containment guidelines except by authority of the Cabinet Secretary for Health certified in writing.

The President further cautioned Kenyans interfering with the job of law enforcement officers which he said will amount to severe consequences.

“I want to condemn those who can assault or interfere with law enforcement officers doing their job. Any such actions will be met with full force of the law,” he said.