Capital News
CS Health Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/MoH, Kenya

Capital Health

Kenya registers 16 more COVID-19 cases as death toll rises to 12

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya April 18 – Sixteen people have tested positive for coronavirus raising the total number of infections in the country to 262.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe revealed the latest number during a virtual meeting with the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on the COVID-19 via on Saturday.

“The sixteen were identified following tests that were conducted for 1, 000 people in the last 24 hours,” he said.

He also told the committee chaired by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja one person had succumbed to the disease raising the total number of fatalities in the country to 12.

During the meeting he emphasized that discipline was key in curtailing the spread of the virus and urged Kenyans to be on high alert.

“Discipline is key in defeating this disease, Kenyans should adhere in following the guidelines that have been provided by the government,” he said.

He regretted that despite the curve on the number of infections raising, a section of Kenyans were yet to take the disease seriously citing the total disregard of physical distancing regulations to stop the contagion.

“Let us all be serious,” he stressed.

He asked Kenyans to tone down on their clamor for a total lockdown in the country noting that such calls were premature.

He at the same time noted that the government was in the process of distributing close to 1, 000 personal protective equipment for the healthcare workers who are in the frontline in fighting the virus.

During the meeting he also lauded counties for the efforts they have since put in place to combat the spread of the virus.

“Counties are doing a good job but more can be done,” he said.

He lauded Mombasa and Makueni counties for equipping their isolation centers with adequate beds, a move CS Kagwe was worth commending.

