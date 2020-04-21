Connect with us

Kenya records 74 COVID-19 Recoveries after 5 more patients discharged

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21- Five more patients have recovered from coronavirus raising the total number of people discharged from hospital to 74.

Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi made the announcement Tuesday during a news conference and emphasised on the need for Kenyans to fully comply with public health regulations.

“I am glad to inform you that five patients have also recovered and will be discharged from the hospital,” Mwangangi said.

The number of people with coronavirus disease in the country increased to 296 on Tuesday, after 15 more tested positive- all with no history of recent travel out of the country.

“The latest infection trend shows that many people are now being infected at the community level and we all need to follow directives as they are being given by the government,” she said.

Kenya had ost 14 people as at April 21.

Dr Mwangangi said the new cases show the virus has made its way from the initial hotspots and is slowly getting to the interior parts of the country.

“Eleven are Kenyans, while four are foreign nationals. With regard to gender, 7 are males and 8 are women,” she said.

Mwangangi cautioned Kenyans and specifically the youths to remain vigilant and observe all the precautionary measures put in place by the government, saying the disease “does not respect age or status.”

