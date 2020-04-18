Kenya records 7 new recoveries from COVID-19, total now 60

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – Seven more patients have recovered from coronavirus, raising the total number in the country so far to 60.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Saturday the recoveries are indicative of the government’s commitment to contain the spread of the virus that has infected 262 people and killed 13.

“Let us take what we are saying seriously because what I do know is that if we do so we can be a perfect example of a people living in harmony and a people who have defeated what others in the world have been unable to defeat. We can overcome,” he told a regular news briefing Saturday.

He underscored the need for Kenyans to be disciplined following the government’s directive aimed at keeping the virus at bay.

Kenya is implementing a dusk to dawn curfew, and has declared cessation of movements in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi which recorded the highest number of infections on the initial days.

He emphasized that strict adherence of the regulations would portend great success in the fight against the virus that has so far infected 262 people in the country.

“We can beat this disease but only if we appreciate that this is not a government disease but our disease. If we appreciate that we can and should overcome,” he said.

A total of 2,609 contacts have been monitored, out of which 2,036 have been discharged.

573 contacts are being followed at the moment. A total of 11,909 samples have been tested so far.