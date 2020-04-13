Kenya COVID-19 cases hit 208

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenya raising the number to 208.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new patients are aged between 1 and 42 years with travel history to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kagwe said another patient had succumbed to the virus in Nairobi, raising the number of fatalities to nine a month after the first case was confirmed in the country.

“684 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and so the 200 mark has been passed,” he said.

15 patients were also discharged on Monday, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 40.

In the new cases, Kagwe said, six are male while five are female aged between 1 and 42 years.

Mandera County produced the highest number of infections at four, Mombasa three, Nairobi two with Nakuru and Machakos registering a case each.

Four of the cases were picked from mandatory quarantine centers while seven were picked by the ministry’s surveillance teams.

A total of 2, 306 contacts had been monitored by Monday, out of which 1, 687 have been discharged with 619 contacts are being followed.

During the news briefing at the Health Ministry headquarters, CS Kagwe cautioned that it was too early for Kenyans to celebrate following the unmet figures of 10,000 by April that were projected by the government two weeks ago.

“We want to remind people that a little success should not be construed to mean real success. The projections were a lot higher than they currently are, they could have been higher, sudden containment measures have had some effect but that is not to say we are nowhere out of the deep water,” he said.

He emphasized that the adherence of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health would go a long way in breaking the cycle of infection in the country.