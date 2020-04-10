KEBS commits to facilitate tailors in the production of ‘Standardized’ face masks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has assured that it will facilitate tailors countrywide in the production of standardized face masks for Kenyans.

The assurance follows a directive from the Ministry of Health that people must wear face masks while in public places at all times.

While acknowledging that there is no standard for the type of face masks to be worn, the agency’s Managing Director Bernard Njiriani in a notice placed in the local dailies on Friday said certification for re-usable cloth coverings is currently not a mandatory requirement prior to sale.

The government has lately encouraged garment companies including tailors to step up the production, amid rising cases in the country. As at Thursday, 184 positive cases had been confirmed in the country.

Njiriani insisted, however, that the cloth materials should be made of a double layer of fabric with a filter layer in the middle for greater protection and users advised to always wash them with soap and water.

“Cloth coverings made of woven fabrics may offer limited protection against droplets,” he said and emphasized that that tailors involved in the production of the face masks should check at the KEBS website to configure their production to a standard form.

He at the same time encouraged Kenyans to leave surgical masks to the healthcare workers and patients insisting that their availability is limited.

Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina has in the meantime urged tailors to sell the piece of cloth at a reasonable price.