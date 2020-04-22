Connect with us

President Kenyatta said the Ministry of Education and KNEC was exploring modalities to ensure time lost by candidates is recovered before the exams commence/PSCU

KCSE, KCPE exams to proceed as scheduled – President Kenyatta

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 22 – Candidates registered for this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Certificate for Primary Education (KCPE) will sit for the national exams as scheduled, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Wednesday.

KCSE was expected to begin on October 30 with KPCE set to commence on October 27, according to a timetable published by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

President allayed fears the disruption caused by coronavirus, a global pandemic which has 14 lives in Kenya and infected 296 persons since the first case was confirmed in March, will not disrupt the examination calendar, amid concerns of coverage of the syllabus ahead of the national exams.

President Kenyatta said the Ministry of Education and KNEC was exploring modalities to ensure time lost by candidates is recovered before the exams commence.

“The exams will be done what we want to do is to sit down with other stakeholders in the education sector so as to ensure that our students prepare adequately as well as recover the lost time,”  the President said during an interview with Kiswahili-broadcasting radio stations at State House, Nairobi.

He said plans on resumption of studies, especially for candidates, are also under review.

Learning institutions in Kenya were closed on March 15 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

This is after the country confirmed the first case of coronavirus virus on March 13.

The President did not however specify when schools will reopen.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha last week said he “couldn’t give the exact date when the schools will resume.”

The CS said he was awaiting directions from the Ministry of Health on how the coronavirus situation was unfolding.

Prof Magoha noted most schools had been converted to quarantine and isolation facilities to support efforts to track and isolate COVID-19 cases in counties.

The Ministry of Education through Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has rolled around virtual classes for learners to ensure support students at home.

President Kenyatta expressed confidence that Kenya will win the war against the coronavirus.

